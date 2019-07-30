|
Melvin (Butch) Dean Ramsey, 74, of Van Wert, Iowa passed of a heart condition under an old oak tree in his beloved timber surrounded by loved ones on July 24, 2019.
Melvin (Butch) is survived by his daughters Melanie Dee Houch and Stacey Lynn Ramsey as well as two grandchildren and many friends. Melvin was unique in character, never met a stranger and left an impression on everyone he met.
Melvin (Butch) was an avid outdoorsman, a proficient bow hunter, trapper and fisherman. He was called to active duty during the Vietnam War and was one of the first 100 drafted into military intelligence where he saved countless American lives. Melvin (Butch) worked as an Arborist and a General Contractor for 50 years and accomplished amazing things in his lifetime. Butch most enjoyed passing on his knowledge and skills and had something to teach everyone.
A special thank you to Every Step Hospice for their help fulfilling Butch's goal for his journey to the happing hunting grounds he often spoke of.
As unique in death as he was in life, a special and unique memorial will take place at noon on Saturday, August 3rd on the property where he passed. Please come to 303 E. 2nd St Van Wert, IA between 11:30 and noon to be escorted to the location.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019