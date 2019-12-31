|
Melvin E. Brooks
West Des Moines - Melvin Eugene Brooks, 92, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in his home with his family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 131 9th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa 50265. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter at 2:00 p.m. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020