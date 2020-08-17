Melvin Earnest "Mel" Slaybaugh
Urbandale - Melvin Earnest "Mel" Slaybaugh, 88, of Urbandale, formerly of Waukee passed peacefully from this life on Aug. 15, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Mel was born Sept. 18, 1931. He was adopted at birth by Vearl and Ploma Slaybaugh. He grew up and farmed in the Mackburg/Lorimor area graduating from Macksburg High School. Mel served in the Korean War. Mel wed Shirley Robinson Breen in 1961 and they were married for 45 years until her death in 2006. He was retired from Delavan Corporation. Mel was an exceptional woodworker and his wooden model trains earned him many State Fair blue ribbons. In later years Mel made wooden toys to donate for area hospitals to give to their pediatric patients. He was a longtime member of Woodsmith's woodworking club. He was an avid fan of Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball, but his first love was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Cherrie) Hall of Johnston, and son Mike Breen (Mary Martin) of Elkhart, grandchildren: Robb (Diana) Hall, Altoona, IA; Bryan (Kristy) Hall, Clive, IA, great grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, and Brooklyn, Carson, Drake, and Jude; grandchildren: Jason Breen, Ryan Breen (Candy), Kara Breen, all of Des Moines, IA, and Chad Martin (Emily), Farrar, IA, great grandchildren, Justin, Summer, Carter, Braxton, Kinley, and Cooper, and his best friend, Bentley, a teacup Yorkie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vearl and Ploma, his wife, Shirley and son-in-law, Donald Hall.
Visitation will be Friday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines with a Celebration of Life immediately following visitation. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines. Due to COVID-19 concerns, personal face masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.
Mel's family wish to thank the staff of Bickford of Urbandale and MercyOne for the exceptional care they provided him. Memorial contributions can be made in Mel's memory to Four Oaks or LSI to help support foster and adoptive families in Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
