|
|
Melvin Leroy "Doc" Love
Pleasantville - Melvin Leroy Love, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Accura Healthcare in Pleasantville, IA from complications of Parkinson's. Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, October 5, at Pleasantville Baptist Church in Pleasantville, IA. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Brethren Cemetery near Dallas Center, IA.
Melvin was born December 8, 1938, in Mount Ayr, IA, to Martin and Lucy (Hamblin) Love. He married Mickey Spinden on February 22, 1969, in Des Moines. Melvin was a painter at Broadlawns Medical Center for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
Melvin is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Rhonda Van Der Hart) Love of Norwalk, IA, Ruth Love and Misty McGrean, both of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Jared Love, Mickayla Love, Alec Comstock, and Holly Ritchie; two step-grandchildren, Alexander Van Der Hart and Zachariah Van Der Hart; three great-grandchildren, Kasey Thorn, Rose Thorn and Austin Love; one step-great-grandchild, Brynlee Van Der Hart, and two sisters, Mary Feldhoff of Hampton, IA and Aves Fitzgerald of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three brothers, Francis, John and Andrew Love and his sister, Elizabeth German-Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Pleasantville Baptist Church in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019