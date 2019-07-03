|
|
Melvin W. Lundy
Des Moines - Melvin W. Lundy, 55, passed away June 17, 2019 at his home. Melvin was born February 7th 1964 in Columbus, GA to Herbert and Delores (Houseman) Lundy. Mel was employed by John Deere of Des Moines for the past 18 years. Mel enjoyed movies, reading and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his 3 dogs.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Delores Lundy and his sister Linda Blas.
Mel is survived by his wife Sandra (Florke) Lundy, son Brandon Lundy and stepson James Gerth. Three sisters Brenda Deleonardo, Thelma Wright and Sherri Dawson. Two brothers JC (Michelle) Lundy, and Herbert Lundy. Five nephews and three nieces. One great nephew and one great niece.
The memorial will be July 7th from 2pm to 4:00 pm at Easter Lake Park shelter number 2.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019