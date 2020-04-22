Services
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Melvin Webb Obituary
Des Moines - Melvin Webb 94, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Indianola, Iowa.

Due to the current circumstance his services were limited to a private family funeral. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of the Midwest in memory of Melvin.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lynn Webb, Kevin (Janice) Webb, Keith Webb and Dawn Kirchoff all of Des Moines, grandchildren, Ciji, Christopher, Canaan, great-grandchildren, Gavin, Evin, Laela, Rylee and Bella.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
