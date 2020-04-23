|
|
Melvin Webb
Des Moines - Melvin Webb 94, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Indianola, Iowa.
Due to the current circumstance his services were limited to a private family funeral. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of the Midwest in memory of Melvin.
Melvin Cyle Webb was born in Lamoni, Iowa on January 1, 1926; he was the son of Edgar and Ethel Webb. He attended school in the area of his birth. He served his county honorably in the United States Army during WWII. On October 4, 1952 Melvin was united in marriage to Dixie Anna Fickle in New Jersey they lived there for a while and then moved to Des Moines in 1964 and made it their forever home. He worked and retired from AMF and Western International as a welder. Melvin worked on lawnmowers, snowmobiles, and boat motors his whole life and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed WWE wrestling and car racing.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lynn Webb, Kevin (Janice) Webb, Keith Webb and Dawn Kirchoff all of Des Moines, grandchildren, Ciji, Christopher, Canaan, great-grandchildren, Gavin, Evin, Laela, Rylee and Bella.
In death Melvin rejoins his parents, Edgar and Ethel Webb, wife, Dixie, great-grandson Kaden Daniels, son-in-law Scott Kirchoff, and brothers, Herman and Marvin Webb.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020