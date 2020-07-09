Merideth Farnsworth Winfrey
Norwalk - age 54, of Norwalk passed away July 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Mike Winfrey; two step-sons, Chad (Sarah) and Michael (Nichole); five grandchildren; her two younger siblings, Joe (Cindy) Farnsworth and Melissa (David) Stewart; and several grandchildren and other family members. Friends may visit O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk starting at 1 p.m. with the family present to receive guests from 5 to 7 p.m. concluding with a Rosary Service. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11th at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk.
For her complete life story, memorial information and to send flowers go to www.olearyfunerals.com
