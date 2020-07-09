1/1
Merideth Farnsworth Winfrey
Merideth Farnsworth Winfrey

Norwalk - age 54, of Norwalk passed away July 6, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Mike Winfrey; two step-sons, Chad (Sarah) and Michael (Nichole); five grandchildren; her two younger siblings, Joe (Cindy) Farnsworth and Melissa (David) Stewart; and several grandchildren and other family members. Friends may visit O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk starting at 1 p.m. with the family present to receive guests from 5 to 7 p.m. concluding with a Rosary Service. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11th at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk.

For her complete life story, memorial information and to send flowers go to www.olearyfunerals.com or call direct (515) 981-0700.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
