Merilee Bellnap Odegard, 62, of Mt Home, AR passed away September 30, 2019 in Fayetteville, AR. She was born on January 13, 1957, to Virgil and Wanda Bellnap in Des Moines, IA.

She is survived by her husband, Reginald, three sons, Joshua, Andrew and Seth; one daughter, Jessica; two grandchildren, Hunter and Ethan; four brothers, Mark Bellnap (Connie), David Bellnap (Penny), Paul Bellnap, and Steven Bellnap; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Rachel.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
