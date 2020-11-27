1/1
Merl S. Utsler
Merl S. Utsler

Carlisle - Merl Utsler, 97 passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Merl is survived by his wife of 70 years, JoAnne; son Gary (Jan); daughters Diana Cox; Vicki (Peter)Anderson; Martha Ross and Kim (Les) Hartshorn; brother Dick McCauley of Hawaii; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials can go to the family or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Merl's name.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time; a memorial service will take place in the spring.

Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
