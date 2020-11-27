Merl S. Utsler
Carlisle - Merl Utsler, 97 passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Merl is survived by his wife of 70 years, JoAnne; son Gary (Jan); daughters Diana Cox; Vicki (Peter)Anderson; Martha Ross and Kim (Les) Hartshorn; brother Dick McCauley of Hawaii; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Memorials can go to the family or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Merl's name.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time; a memorial service will take place in the spring.
Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
