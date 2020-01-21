|
|
Merlene E. Dickinson
Urbandale - Merlene was born February 2, 1929, to Merle Clarence and Ada Morris Cadwell at the farm home of paternal grandparents Ebenezer Smith and Martha Florence Cadwell, located just west of Promise City, Iowa, in Wayne County.
The family moved to town when Merlene was 3. She attended Promise City High School and graduated in 1946. She moved to Des Moines, rooming with her cousin Genevieve Morris Powers, and worked as a Customer Service Rep for Western Union to earn money to attend AIB business school. It was there she met her husband-to-be, Darrell Ray Dickinson. They were married September 7, 1947. They resided in Ft. Dodge, Moline, II, and Des Moines, finally building a house in Urbandale in 1954, where she lived for 65 years.
Merlene was a Cub Scout leader, volunteered as a teacher's aide for 6 years at Blackhurst Elementary School, and served on various church boards at Urbandale United Church of Christ.
Although Merlene worked outside the home for many years, sometimes full-time and sometimes part-time, her husband and family were the most important part of her life. She was a devoted wife and mother and involved with the many activities of her husband and their children.
Merlene enjoyed many travels with her husband, including China, Egypt, and several visits to their German exchange student in Europe. After retirement, they especially enjoyed wintering in Florida and Arizona. They had many friends across the country through their warehouse and trucking operation, along with long-time friends in Des Moines.
Merlene was preceded in death by her husband Darrell (2009), daughter Carrell (1972), and stillborn infant Cathy Sue (1955.)
She is survived by her three sons Greg (Kathy), Jeff (Kellie) and Eric (Laura), nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Wanda (Harold) Borchers of Bemidji, MN, and their family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Iles Westover Funeral Home where visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Mercy Hospice House for the extraordinary care and concern they showed Merlene during her stay there.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020