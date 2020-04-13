|
|
Merlin D. Goddard
formerly of Des Moines - Merlin Dale Goddard, 70, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He was born March 10, 1950 to Earnest and Doris (Davis) Goddard in Newton, Iowa.
Merlin served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and helped in the family furniture store in Dallas Center for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and considered himself a pretty decent pool player.
Merlin is survived by his brother, Robert (Carol) Goddard; nephew, Nathan (Kristine) Goddard; niece, Alisha (Daniel Stouffer) Goddard; great-nieces, Katie, Audrey, and Alice; aunt, Ruth Rennpage; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra; and his parents.
Per his wishes, his body will be cremated and a private scattering of remains will be held by his family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020