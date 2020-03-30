|
|
Merlin Peter
Ankeny - Merlin R. Peter, age 86, of Ankeny passed away March 27, 2020 at Unity Point - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale is in charge of arrangements.
Merlin was a Drake graduate and taught Science at Wellsburg and Mason City Schools.
Merlin is survived by his wife Darlene of Ankeny, daughter Kim (Michael) Murphy of Ames, son Greg (Tina) of Lee's Summit, MO and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Russ and his parents.
To read the full obituary please visit www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020