Merlin "Mert" Peterson
Boone, Iowa - Merlin "Mert" Peterson, age 63 of Des Moines, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone, with burial with military honors to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rural Boone.
Merlin Eugene Peterson, was born in Des Moines, on January 29, 1956, to Robert "Bob" Mondt and Shirley (Richmond) Peterson.
Merlin left Des Moines Technical High School and enlisted into the United States Army serving in Germany until he was honorably discharged. Once he returned to Des Moines, he married Diana Graham, with whom he had adopted one child and had another one prior to their divorce. Mert married a second time to Michelle Tinlin, with whom he had two children. After serving his country, he began working for M. Peterson Construction as a dispatcher and heavy machinery operator for many years until 1994, and then various other construction related jobs for local companies. He enjoyed camping, gardening, watching racing sports, especially NASCAR and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings. . For several years he participated in a bowling league and threw a wicked back up ball down the lanes. Finally, Mert loved to cook and especially bake brownies.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Mondt and Shirly Peterson and brother, Marty Jo Mondt.
Merlin is survived by his dad, Merlin "Pete" Peterson of Urbandale, his four children, Darrell Peterson and wife, Angela, of Juneau, Wisconsin, Jon Peterson of Reno, Nevada, Brandon Peterson of Pleasant Hill, and Amber Peterson of Des Moines; one step-son, Cody McVey of Des Moines; thirteen grandchildren; three sisters, Janelle Boozell and husband, Larry, of Milo, Iowa, Joni Osmundson and husband, Jerry, of Polk City, and Melissa Lunney and husband, Chuck of Olathe, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
Family will greet friends at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel on Saturday, from 10:00 am until the start of the service.
In memory of Merlin, memorials may be directed to the family or to the House of Mercy.
Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com
The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial chapel at Sixth and Marshall, in Boone, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019