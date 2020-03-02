|
Merna Arlene (Siders) Crapser
02/24/1934-02/17/2020
Merna Arlene (Siders) Crapser, at the age of 85, walked into the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home under the excellent care of Every Step Hospice. One thing her family and friends will miss most is the contagious laughter she exuded, and the smile she would show with so much love. She was greeted in heaven by her husband, Don, her daughter Donna, her parents, many siblings, grandchildren and more. She will forever be remembered and loved by David Crapser of Waterloo, Debbie (Ken) Pearson of Shingle Springs, California, Dennis Crapser of Des Moines, De Ann (Lex) Oakley of Carlisle, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her siblings Nell Borrusch of Clive and C.L. Siders of Corpus Christy, Texas. The celebration of Life will be held on March 8, 2020 from 1:00p- 5:00p at the Courtyard by Marriott in Ankeny, IA. Any donations in remembrance can be made to the , in honor of Merna's oldest daughter Donna Lee.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020