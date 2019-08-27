Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Martensdale Community Church
Martensdale, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Martensdale Community Church
Martensdale, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
St. Charles, IA
View Map
Merril Tuttle Obituary
Merril Tuttle

St. Charles - Services for Merril L. Tuttle, 93, who passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Martensdale Community Church, Martensdale, IA. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery, St. Charles, IA.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Tuttle; daughters, Vanna Tuttle, Becky (Greg) Abbott, Sherry (Steve) Opsal, Debbie (Randy) Mann; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Sandi) Tuttle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Orpha Tuttle; siblings, Alden Tuttle, Lyle Tuttle, Vilna Kennedy, Wendell Tuttle and Barbara Tuttle

The visitation will be held prior to services at the church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made in Merril's name to EveryStep Hospice in Osceola. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
