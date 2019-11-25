|
|
Merrill Blackburn
Des Moines - Merrill Edward Blackburn, 88 years old, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. Visitation will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4 - 6 pm. Funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Fort Dodge Memorial Park.
He was the son of Vivian (Jones) and Edward Blackburn, born on December 26, 1930 in Oelwein, Iowa. He grew up in Woolstock, Iowa and attended Woolstock High School but graduated from Shanandoah High School in 1952. He attended Simpson College and graduated then spent one year at Drake University.
He married Betty Hargrave in 1955 in Webster City. For 30 years he owned his own accounting and tax service in South Des Moines. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church. He also participated in square dancing with the Wagon Wheelers for 17 years in Des Moines. He found joy in cheering for the Chicago Cubs baseball team and won the World Series which was part of his bucket list. He also loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; and daughter, Rev. Leila Blackburn, (Jeffrey Leden) and one grandchild, Sarah Leden Blackburn. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to the ARL.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019