Merrill Edwin Thornton
Merrill Edwin Thornton, age 83, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Merrill was born on July 19, 1936 in Osceola, IA to Russell and Edith (Carson) Thornton.
He spent over 25 years farming land east of Osceola. He met his wife Lou, and they were married on November 27, 1981. Following a move to Urbandale, IA, Merrill began a new career as a golf course superintendent at Urbandale Golf and Country Club. Later he joined Davis Equipment/Turf Werks where he remained until his retirement in 2018.
Merrill's passions were working and spending time with his family. An extended family was created through the relationships formed with the people he met and worked with.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lou; his children, Kathy (Jim) Albrecht, Amy (Todd) Siefkas, Scott (Kim) Runyon, Suzanne (Randy) Meeks; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Merrill was preceded in death by his parents and sons Greg Thornton and Kenton Runyon.
A celebration of Merrill's life is being planned for the spring of 2020.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019