Merrill Gene "Brownie" Brown
Grimes - Merrill G. Brown passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Merrill was born on October 31, 1942 in Osceola, IA to Bill and Tressie Brown. He graduated from Murray High School in 1960. Merrill retired from John Deere Des Moines Works after 30 years. He was also an elected officer at the local 450 Union until his retirement. When he wasn't working at John Deere he would be driving bulk mail semi trucks for Manning Trucking or Orr Trucking.
Merrill enjoyed his service to his community. He served 30 years between the Grimes City Council and/or Board of Adjustments. During his younger years he was on the Fire and Rescue and a member of the Lions Club.
Some of Merrill's favorite past times were watching his boys wrestle in junior high and high school. He had a passion for detailing his cars and trucks, hunting, and fishing. He also loved watching the Cyclones, Hawkeyes and NASCAR racing.
Merrill is survived by his two sons, Darrin (Chris) of Grimes, and Christopher (Jessica) of Winterset, granddaughters, Emily, Kylie, Bailey, Presley, and Harper.
He is also survived by his significant other of 34 years, Joyce Snyder and extended family, Chris (Kurt) Linnenkamp of Dallas Center and Kelly Snyder of Grimes. He was known as Papa by Cassidy Fox, Ben Fox, Kylie Quass, Kirsten Snyder and great-granddaughter Stella Jo. He is also survived by his sister, Louise Halls of Osceola, IA and three nephews, Ted Halls, Denny Halls, Monty Halls, and one niece, Patty Crain and several great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncle, aunts, and some very close friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center (Masks are required). Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Brandt Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
and scroll to the bottom of Merrill's obituary at 9:45 a.m. Saturday to join the service. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.