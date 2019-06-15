Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Indianola, IA
Merrill Henry Obituary
Merrill Henry

Indianola - Funeral services for Merrill W. Henry, 88, of Indianola, who passed away June 13, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 17, at First Assembly of God Church, Indianola. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Indianola.

Merrill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Edith; sons, Craig (Jeannie), Lynn (Claire), Brad (Beth), Steve (Jeri Le) and Layne (Geri); 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with 2 more to come in 2019. Also, his brothers, Edwin (Ruth) and Dale (Lucille); many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth; sister, Martha Strahan; brother, Harvey Henry; niece, Denise Morton and nephew, Darrell Henry.

Merrill was a long time Angus Breeder, 4-H Leader, Asgrow Seed Dealer, conservationist and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola. In lieu of flowers the family would request memorials be made to the Warren County Fair or the Iowa Angus Association. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 15, 2019
