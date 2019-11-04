|
Merrilyn (Ellis) Fitzsimmons
Granger - Merrilyn FItzsimmons, 93, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Madrid Home in Madrid.
Merrilyn was born July 2, 1926, on the family farm in rural Grimes, IA to Merrill and Dorothy (Elliott) Ellis. She graduated from Grimes High School in 1944. Merrilyn married Richard Fitzsimmons in 1945 and they made their home in Granger where they raised their two sons. They enjoyed square dancing for many years and travelling to Arizona and California to visit relatives. Merrilyn liked writing poetry, letters to pen pals, and loved going for rides in the car.
Merrilyn worked for Younkers, Allied Life Insurance Company in Des Moines and later worked for for six years. She was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Grimes and taught Sunday School at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger.
Merrilyn is survived by her son, Dwane Fitzsimmons of Granger, four grandchildren, Jason, Ryan and Nathan Fitzsimmons, and Cherish Rose; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Jackson Rose; daughter-in-law, Chris Fitzsimmons, sister-in-law, Lorraine Ellis and nephew, Steve Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard and son, Greg.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019