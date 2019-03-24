|
Merrit "Keith" Ogle
Des Moines - Merrit "Keith" Ogle, 78, passed away March 17, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born March 23, 1940, in Menlo, Iowa, son of David and Opal Ogle.
Keith graduated from Stuart High School and served in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to Joyce Yvonne Johnson on June 16, 1962. He worked as a floor installer and was a member of Carpenters Local 106.
Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, and stock car races. He also had a love of horses and leather craft work.
Keith is survived by his brother, Dean Ogle, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, David and Opal; and brothers, James and Ronny.
Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart, Iowa at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019