Merritt Van Roekel
Monroe - Merritt Van Roekel, passed away Wednesday at the Pella Regional Health Center. Merritt is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Janice (Runyan) Van Roekel; three sons, Brian and Lori Van Roekel of Grinnell, Iowa; Bradley and Mary Jo Van Roekel of Monroe, Iowa; Brent and Dana Van Roekel of Polk City, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and soon-to-be four great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm, First Baptist Church, Monroe, Iowa. Visitation will begin Saturday after 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Monroe where the family will be present from 4 to 7 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 21, 2019