Michael A. Focht
Michael A. Focht

Des Moines - Michael Allan Focht, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a 7 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Following a private memorial, his ashes will be scattered at the Memorial Wildflower Scattering Garden at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Mike was born on September 4, 1942 in Des Moines, IA. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he went to work for Meredith Publishing (later R.R. Donnelley). He retired in 2002, after a 42-year career with the company. Mike was an avid Hawkeyes fan, he loved watching horseracing at Prairie Meadows, and he was infamous for his ability to beat the Sugarloaf Claw Machine.

Mike is survived by his niece Lisa Willey of Frisco, TX, cousins Lynn Holliday of West Des Moines and Larry Renaud of Pella, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles E. and Lola R. Focht, brother Charles E. Focht, Jr., and half brothers Richard C. and William J. Focht.

Thank you to the nurses and staff at Legacy Pointe Senior Living in Waukee where he lived since 2013. Also, thank you to Suncrest Hospice for the loving care that they provided.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
