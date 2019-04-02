|
Michael A. Harlan
Des Moines, Iowa
- Michael A. Harlan, 60, died at home Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 and services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 5 all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mike was born in Des Moines on September 10, 1958 to the late Sondra and Larry Eckles. He worked for Citywide Heating and Air Conditioning for 31 years. He will be remembered for his humor, and ability to fix almost anything.
Those left to cherish Mike's memory include his wife of 33 years, Teri; three children, Amber (Vathana) Chinvan, Amanda Harlan and Anthony Harlan; four grandchildren, Jaelyn, Aleda, Kemry and Audun; and other extended family members.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019