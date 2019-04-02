Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel.
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Harlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Harlan


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael A. Harlan Obituary
Michael A. Harlan

Des Moines, Iowa

- Michael A. Harlan, 60, died at home Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 and services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 5 all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Mike was born in Des Moines on September 10, 1958 to the late Sondra and Larry Eckles. He worked for Citywide Heating and Air Conditioning for 31 years. He will be remembered for his humor, and ability to fix almost anything.

Those left to cherish Mike's memory include his wife of 33 years, Teri; three children, Amber (Vathana) Chinvan, Amanda Harlan and Anthony Harlan; four grandchildren, Jaelyn, Aleda, Kemry and Audun; and other extended family members.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now