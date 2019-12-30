|
Michael A. Manwiller, age 34, lost his battle with PTSD and ended his life on November 20, 2019, in Waco, TX.
Michael is survived by two step-children: Brian and Noah Vincent, three biological children: Tristan, Savannah, and Addyson Manwiller, his brother Blake Manwiller, sisters Ashley and Nicole Manwiller, his parents Sunday Carlson (Steven Murphy) and Steve Manwiller, and life partner Jennifer Fetcher.
In 2018 Michael was honorably discharged from the United States Army with the rank of Staff Sargent. He served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan and earned many service ribbons and commendations during his service and tours of duty.
Services will be held Friday, January 3rd at 1100 CT at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, IA. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations are sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020