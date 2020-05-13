|
|
Michael Allen Thompson
Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Michael Allen Thompson, 67, was born July 24, 1952 in Des Moines, the son of Marvin "Tom" and Colleen (Murphy) Thompson. He passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Toni Thompson; children, Todd (Kim) Thompson and Tia (DJ) Wolett; grandchildren, Gavin Fedosa, Rylee Thompson, Jake Thompson and Matthew Thompson; great-grandson, Kyler Fedosa; sisters, Pam (Al) Moreland and Missy Thompson (Eric); mother-in-law, Roberta Forret; other loving relatives and many special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robin Thompson and his father-in-law, Don Forret.
Cremation has occurred and private services will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Elks Lodge #98 in Pleasant Hill, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Mike. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 17, 2020