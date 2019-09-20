Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Vigil
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Resources
1942 - 2019
Michael Aringdale Obituary
Michael Aringdale

Urbandale - Michael Max Aringdale, 77, unexpectedly died on September 18, 2019 at home. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 1:30-2:00pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. A vigil service will begin at 2:00pm. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Michael was born on August 8, 1942 in Kearney, Nebraska to Max and Bette (Moul) Aringdale. He grew up in Hastings, NE. He graduated from Hastings High School where he was a stellar four sport athlete. On August 11, 1962 he was united in marriage to Susan Polski in Grand Island, NE. They have lived in Des Moines area for the last 30 years. He worked as a sales manager for Robert's Dairy for 45 years. He retired in 2011.

Michael was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He was a competitive Scrabble player and loved crosswords and sharing time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Todd (Barbara) Aringdale, Jake (Kristine) Aringdale and Jill (Vince) Jurgena; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Mark (Lynette) Moul and other beloved family members, including his niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; step father, Kenny Moul and his treasured grandmother, Dids.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com. Memorial contributions may be directed the Urbandale Food Pantry.

Mike's life was a true example of a caring heart and a hand always willing to support and help. Please do something kind in your own life to honor his memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 20, 2019
Remember
