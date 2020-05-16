|
|
Michael "Mick" Blubaugh
Des Moines - Mick Blubaugh, 65, of Des Moines, Iowa, unexpectedly passed away at his home on May 11, 2020 after a seven-day illness with the novel coronavirus Covid-19.
Michael Joseph Blubaugh was born on December 2, 1954, to Jeryle "Gene" and Doreen Blubaugh, who were original residents of Murray Circle in Johnston. As a life-long resident of the Des Moines area, Mick was a proud Iowan and a 1973 graduate of Johnston High School. After studying computer programming at Des Moines Area Community College, he held supervisory roles at data centers for blue-chip companies such as Standard Oil and EDS. Mick had a great sense of humor and loved to bring joy to others, so he left the corporate life to pioneer the introduction of "Karaoke" to Iowans by serving as emcee for audience participation events around the state, including recurring appearances at the Iowa State Fair. He took great pride in his ability to put people at ease so they would sing their heart out in front of the crowd.
Life wasn't always easy for Mick, beginning with Scarlet Fever that nearly took his life as a young child; and on New Year's Day of 2018, he lost his home and possessions in the devastating fire at Plumwood Terrace Condominiums in Urbandale. Yet, it was the adversities of life that taught him to persevere, to enjoy laughter, and to appreciate the value of true friendships. Mick had a large network of friends, some dating back 50 years. If he had been given a chance to say good-bye, Mick would want to make it very clear to all his friends and allies how much he appreciated them sharing their valuable time with him over the years. In particular, Mick's life was more joyful because of two very special friends, Craig Rogers and Maggie Wilcox.
Mick was married briefly in the 1970s and never re-married. He is survived by his brother Marty; Mick's nephew Scott; nephew Travis and wife, Lindsay and their two children; his aunt, Judy Maly and husband Frank; numerous cousins in three states; and several step-relatives through his parents' re-marriages.
When Mick became aware of his own illness in early May, he was grieving the loss of his father, Gene Blubaugh, who passed away in Johnston on April 26 after a six-day illness from Covid-19. Also preceding Mick in death are his stepmother, Joann Blubaugh; his mother, Doreen Blubaugh-Stout; stepfather, William "Bill" Stout; both sets of grandparents; and his aunt, Joan Frantz and husband Robert.
CDC guidelines and government edicts regarding Covid-19 determine that the size of the celebration of life gathering will be limited. All persons wanting to view the service online should immediately express that interest via email to: [email protected]
Mick pre-determined that he will be laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery by Saylorville Lake in Granger.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested to send memoriam to your preferred university or research hospital that is focused on creating vaccines to mitigate human suffering from Covid-19.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020