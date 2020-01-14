Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Room at Luana Savings Bank
9321 Market Place Drive
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Michael Boring Obituary
Michael Boring

West Des Moines - Michael Grant Boring, 67, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 11, 2020. He grew up in Ohio and graduated from Ohio University with his bachelor's degree. Michael enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1976, where he was a pilot and pilot instructor, and earned the rank of Captain. After his discharge from the Air Force, he continued his love of flying and went on to fly as a pilot for Ozark Air Lines, Trans World Airlines (TWA), and American Airlines. In 2017, Michael retired from American Airlines and then pursued a career with the FFA.

Michael's memory will always be cherished by his loving family and numerous friends.

A gathering to celebrate Michael's life and will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Community Room at Luana Savings Bank, 9321 Market Place Drive in Norwalk, IA.

Michael's family will be forever thankful to the extensive network of care and support that he had over the past several years.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
