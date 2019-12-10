Resources
Michael Burns


1950 - 2019
Des Moines - Mike Burns, 69, passed away of natural causes at the VA Hospital on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa to J.E. "Jerry" and Helen (Deal) Burns. He was a graduate of East High School and attended Grandview College and City College of San Francisco.

His work history included selling fine art in San Francisco and Hawaii, and chauffeuring various functions including concerts by rock gods such as the Eagles and Elton John in Des Moines. He retired as a school bus driver for Southeast Polk.

Mike was an avid golfer and looked forward to Canadian fishing trips with his brother, Denny. Mike will be remembered by his family and friends for his awesome sense of humor and often quick wit.

Surviving Mike are sisters, Judy and Theresa Gathercole (Bob), brother, Denny (Jan), numerous nieces, nephews, and a very special friend whose love for her is endless. He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents and sister, Bette.

We are forever grateful for the care he received from the VA facility in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
