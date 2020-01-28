|
Michael C. Bradley
Michael C. Bradley, 74, of Hutchison, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home, with his wife (Deb) and cousin (Brad) at his side.
Michael was born August 4, 1945, in Jackson, MN, to James Jr. & Myrtle (Dunlavey) Bradley. He graduated from Jackson High School Class of 63, and attended the University of Iowa where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts.
In 2011, Michael was united in marriage to Deb Thomas, where they resided in Hutchison.
Mike's many talents began with his family's Hiway Café (& several summer jobs working with Brad in DSM), Strubbe Const. (Jackson, MN), Xerox Corp., 3M, Becton/Dickenson, and was a member of Operating Engineers Union Local 49.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Deb, of Hutchison, MN, special cousin Jerome "Brad" Bradley, who was like a brother (Shirley) DSM, siblings, Lari Jo Hansen (Algona, IA), Valerie (Hansen) Love, Jackson, MN, Debra (Hansen) Connors (Pat) Jackson, MN, Vic (Jen) Bradley, DSM, Gibson Bradley, DSM, Rita (Bradley) Stone (Kirk), DSM, IA, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Life will be held February 1, 2020, at 12 PM at the Jackson Golf Club in Jackson, MN. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM, one hour before the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hantge.com/obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020