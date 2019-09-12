|
|
Michael D. Adams
Des Moines -
Michael Adams, 54 of Des Moines died September 8th. He was born February 16th, 1965 to David and Marian Adams. He worked for the State of Iowa for 30 years and was planning to retire in June 2020. He is survived by his sister, Tracey, nephew, Aaron, and nieces Rebecca, Anna, Audrey, and Amanda.
He was a friend and a substitute father to them. He is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents. He gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. He will be greatly by his friends and family.
A Celebration of life/ Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, September 14 at Dunns Funeral Home 2121 Grand Ave, from 11 am -- 2 pm In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019