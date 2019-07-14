|
|
Michael D. DeCarlo, Jr.
Des Moines - Michael D. DeCarlo, Jr. 78, died July 11, 2019 in Des Moine, IA.
Mike was born Aug. 25, 1940 in Des Moines, the son of Michael Sr. and Gretchen (Nelsen) DeCarlo. He was a 1958 Tech H.S. grad and spent three yrs. in the Army, mostly in Germany; where he saw Elvis in a jeep! (But didn't get his autograph).
Mike retired in 1977 after working for the City of Des Moines for 35 yrs. He liked the horses and machines at Prairie Meadows and Minnesota fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie; son, Troy (Alma) Carey and daughter, Debbie DeCarlo; grandchildren, Bill, Emily and Alex Carey; his brother, Pat (Kathy) DeCarlo and family; and sister, Yvonne Heckinger and family.
A Celebration of life will be held on Aug. 7, 2019 at 11 am at the VFW Hall in Winterset, IA (116 N. 3rd St). Burial to follow at Winterset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019