Michael D. Patterson
Norwalk - Michael Dean Patterson, age 47, passed away tragically on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Mike was born January 6, 1972 in Des Moines, Iowa to William and Gloria Patterson. His family was his whole world; he was the greatest husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend you could ask for. He enjoyed sitting with Cheryl watching his girls with their passion for horses and was Conor's biggest supporter and fan of his skateboarding. He took pride working side-by-side with Conor as an Ironworker. He and Natalie loved spending quality time together. Mike's true love and passion was for his family and he showed it every day of his life. Mike enjoyed spending time outdoors with Dave and Julie, hunting, fishing and boating with family and friends and golfing with his father-in-law John. He was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 67 and a loyal Steelers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie; children, Conor, Jonnae, and Lani; siblings, Dave (Misty) Patterson and Julie (Rick) Dowell; in-laws, John (Hannah) Rivera and Cheryl (Keith) McGlothlen; nieces and nephews, Dyllon, Danielle, Bodey, Devon, Dax, Presley, Chase, Gracee, Nicole (Miles), and Audrey; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gloria Patterson and his brother-in-law, Johnny Rivera.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019