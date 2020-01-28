|
|
Michael Dana Kester
Redfield - Michael Dana Kester, 58 of Redfield passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Thursday, January 30th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Dexter. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 31st at the Redfield Christian Church. Luncheon will follow the memorial service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020