Services
Johnson Family Funeral Home Dexter Chapel
814 Wash Ave.
Dexter, IA 50070
(515) 789-4621
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Family Funeral Home Dexter Chapel
814 Wash Ave.
Dexter, IA 50070
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Redfield Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dana Kester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Dana Kester Obituary
Michael Dana Kester

Redfield - Michael Dana Kester, 58 of Redfield passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Thursday, January 30th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Dexter. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 31st at the Redfield Christian Church. Luncheon will follow the memorial service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -