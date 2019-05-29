|
Michael David Sutton
Des Moines - Michael's, body was pulled from the Des Moines River May 18th, 2019. He was born August 21, 1978, grew up in Des Moines, graduated from Roosevelt High School, and attended Kirkwood Community College while living in Iowa City. He lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Champaign-Urbana, and Chicago before returning to his hometown in 2013.
He was musician, artist, writer and philosopher. Michael was a loving and kind man, deeply concerned for those who struggle for survival, and the social ills of our country. Family and friends miss his creative spirit and unique way of seeing the world.
He is survived by his mother Cheryl Sutton, stepfather Stan Sanders, Des Moines, his father Walter H. Sutton, stepmother Deloris Sutton, Osceola, sisters, Sherrie Lynn, and Rena. His brother Water Scott Sutton preceded him in death.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service to celebrate Michael's life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Des Moines Valley Friends Meeting, 4211 Grand Ave, Des Moines, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Central Iowa Shelter.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019