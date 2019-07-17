|
Michael Dean Laub
Rippey - Mike 52 died July 14, at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames. Funeral Services at1:00 p.m. at the Rippey United Methodist Church in Rippey, burial in the Rippey Cemetery. Visitation after 1:00 on Wednesday with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. . Mike is survived by his mother Sharon, brothers Kristopher Mark (Jennifer) of Johnston, and Kurtis Matthew (Jennifer) of Ankeny. Niece and nephews Collin & Colby of Johnston and Allison & Carter of Ankeny and Uncle Lewis (Joyce) Laub of Grand Junction.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019