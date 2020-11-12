Michael Donald Andrew
Michael Donald Andrew passed away at home on November 10, 2020, at the age 60 years. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family.
Michael was born on November 30, 1959 to Donald E. and Norma L. (Nall) Andrew in Des Moines, IA. He spent his childhood exploring the woods behind his home in Lower Beaver. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1978 and went on to attend University of Iowa and Iowa State University, graduating later from Drake University Law School in 1986. Michael met his wife, Beverly, in 1986 while they were both working at J.C. Penney and they were married that October at the Christ Lutheran Church in Des Moines. They had 3 beautiful daughters together.
Michael was a major history buff and thoroughly enjoyed learning about the Old West and the Civil War. He could easily spend all day and night reading a history book and could talk for hours on the subject. He frequently, and happily, helped his children on any history projects they had during school. Michael also enjoyed camping and the great outdoors. He seemed to be most comfortable waking up with the sun and breathing in the fresh mountain air.
Michael is predeceased by his parents and an infant sister, Patricia Kathleen.
Michael is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Katherine (Grant) Hayward of Granger, Christina (Jordan) Cameron of Forest Park, Georgia, and Carolyn (Jordan) Zenor of Des Moines; three grandchildren; and one brother, Mark (Norma) Andrew of Conroe, Texas.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the family through Michael Andrew's Memorial on the GoFundMe.com
site, gofundme.com/f/michael-andrew-memorial
.