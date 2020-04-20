|
|
Michael Duane Montgomery
Ankeny - Michael D. Montgomery, 73, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 21, 1947, the son of Jack and Margaret Montgomery.
Michael served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972, completing two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a diesel mechanic for many years. Michael then joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 1980 where he continued to serve until his retirement in 1997.
Michael enjoyed his military collection, camping, and bowling, especially because he was the "turkey man."
A devoted family man, Michael treasured his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Charlene; children, Theresa Reiter, David Kinney, Lisa (Robb) Bussan, and Rebecca (William) Matzdorff; grandchildren, Jonathan Montgomery, Daniel Reiter, Michael Reiter, Mackenzie Bussan, Savanna Reiter, and Mark Bussan; as well as other loving family and friends.
Due to public gatherings being limited to 10 people or less, there will not be any services for Michael at this time. Friends and family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Michael.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020