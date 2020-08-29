Michael E. Hansen
Des Moines - Michael Hansen, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Glen Oaks Alzheimers Special Care Center in Urbandale. He was born the son of Emerett and Adalyn Hansen on August 3, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Michael graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Northwestern University and Drake University Law School. Following graduation, Michael proudly served in the United States Navy for 30 years as Commander JAG. Upon his return, he began work as a prosecutor at Polk County Attorney's Office from 1967 - 1980 then worked for General Counsel for State of Iowa: American Federation State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) from 1980 - 2005.
He was well read and articulate and enjoyed talking about politics. Michael enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor activities including taking trips to their family cottage at Lake Ponderosa, golfing, swimming, water skiing, snow skiing, and hunting pheasant and quail. He also enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, and beanbag baseball. Michael will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 55 years, Penny; children, Alan (Michelle) Hansen, Timothy Hansen and Ann Marie (Rich) Nagel; grandchildren, Aidan Hansen, James Hansen, Evan Hansen, Ryatt Nagel, Reid Nagel, Rohm Nagel and Kenner Nagel; and sister, Jacque Heebner.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
The family respectfully requests the wearing of masks and social distancing with no physical contact due to covid. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 3rd at Woodland Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Michael. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com