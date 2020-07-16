Michael E. MulvaniaUrbandale -Mike left this world to be with our Lord on July 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Christine (Palazzolo), the loving father of Joseph/Kelsi, Anthony/Courtney, Christopher/Erica, and Alexander/Jenn, and a loving, proud grandfather to Aaron, Laura, and Talon.Mike raised four sons that he was very proud of. He was an active father. He enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, his motorcycle, Nascar racing and being with his family. His love of nature and adventure was passed on to his children. He was a kind and loyal man. Mike was proud to be an American, an union member, a supporter of law enforcement and a devout Democrat. Everyone who knew him, respected his kindness and loyalty.Mike worked for Bridgestone/Firestone for 40 years as a tire builder before he retired in July of 2019. He was a devoted union member to USW Local 310.Mike is survived by his Uncle John, Aunt Jeralee, Aunt Linda and many, many cousins. He leaves behind his good friends of Alan Lewis and Marty Ryan, friends since early childhood, plus many friends that he encountered during his short life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Arlene Mulvania, uncles Jim, Max, Rex, Bobby, and Gary McCarty. He will be missed by many, he was loved by many more.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.