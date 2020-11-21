1/1
Michael E. Pantzlaff
Michael E. Pantzlaff

Bettendorf - Michael E. Pantzlaff, 63, of Bettendorf, was welcomed by Jesus into eternal life on November 19, 2020, surrounded by family in his home in West Des Moines, IA.

Burial will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Jordan Cemetery, 3500 Fuller Road, West Des Moines, with Pam Avaux of Lutheran Church of Hope, officiating. Arrangements are by Hamilton's Funeral Home. Loved ones are welcome to attend; however, due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

Michael Pantzlaff was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Edward and Marlyn Pantzlaff. He dominated the wrestling mat, football field, and boxing ring of Bettendorf High School and University of Montana. Michael was celebrated for his strength and character as a Homecoming King, Golden Glove Boxer, Toughman Champion, and Aber Day Kegger aficionado. He became the luckiest man in the world when he married his high school and college sweetheart, Debbie Pantzlaff, and gifted the world with three beautiful daughters and four lovely granddaughters. He led the surgical sales field as a Master Achiever for Stryker for over 14 years. He was a fisherman of men at Saint James Lutheran Church of Bettendorf, and Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Michael will be deeply missed by his cherished wife of 40 years, Debbie; daughters: Kristin, Nikki, Kim; and granddaughters: Emily, Grace, Lily, and Penelope.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Burial
03:00 PM
Jordan Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
