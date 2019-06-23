|
Michael Edward Peterson Sr.
Lorimor - June 4, 1949- June 16, 2019
Michael Edward Peterson Sr, born June 4, 1949, age 70, passed from this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home in Lorimor, Iowa where he was a resident.
Michael Edward Peterson Sr is preceded in death by his son Cole Peterson; his parents Paul Peterson and Helen (Potter) Peterson; his sisters Patty Peterson and Sandra Grandstaff. He is survived by his devoted wife Jessica (Summers) Peterson of Lorimor IA; son Michael Peterson II and wife Milena Peterson of Lorimor; sister Shari Brown of Missouri; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Michael was a devoted husband and father. He worked 40 years in print, working 27 years at Meredeth/Donnelly and 14 years with the Des Moines Register. He was also a Boatswain's Mate in the Navy for 4 years on the USS Prichett. Michael was Born in Des Moines Iowa, spent most of his childhood in Weldon IA before returning to Des Moines when he was ten. He was a brilliant welding sculptor who was able to create marvelous pieces of art using found objects. Michael was an avid auction goer and loved the thrill of the chase.
Michael will be cremated under the direction of Queen City Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Friday June 28th at the Word of Life Family Church 2611 Hwy 169 Winterset, Iowa from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, service starts at 6:30 Coffee and cookies afterwards.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019