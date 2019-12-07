|
|
Michael Eugene Hansen
Arlington - Michael Eugene Hansen, 66, of Arlington died November 8th, 2019, at his home after a long illness.
Mike was born on May 21st, 1953 in Des Moines, IA. Son of Mildred and Alfred Hansen. Mike Graduated from Hoover High School in Des Moines in 1971. He served over 20 years in the Iowa Air National Guard.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; Son Daniel (Kendra);Son Kevin (Laura);Brother Gary;Loretta (Mother of Dan and Kevin) And his black lab, Jess.
Mike enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. The family hopes that you spend some time outdoors in honor of Mike. Plan a Camping trip. Go fishing with family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019