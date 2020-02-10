|
Michael Eugene Walker was born March 5th 1961, he left us on February 3rd 2020 he was 59 years of age.
Michael grew up in Des Moines, IA he was a boyscout, and learned Judo and played baseball, he also grew up in the Big Brother and Big Sister Program, and graduated from Roosevelt High School and DMACC College which he graduated in Heating and Cooling Program.
He loved his family and friends and always loved to make people laugh, he leaves behind his mother Effie Marie Walker and his brother Richard Allen Walker Sr, he also has 3 children by he names of Mikeaya M Walker, Michael Eugene Walker Jr. and Meosha Walker and a host of nieces and nephews and 3 grand children.
Services will held at Elim Christian Church, 525 E. 9th St. Des Moines, IA 50316, Saturday, February 15th at 11 am.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020