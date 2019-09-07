|
Michael Evitts
West Des Moines - Michael T. Evitts, 67, of West Des Moines, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 7:30 a.m. September 5, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines.
He was born March 10, 1952 in Davenport to Robert W. and Patricia Hilliard Evitts. He married Kay Shirley in 1982 in Rock Island, IL.
A 1970 graduate of Ottumwa High School, Michael holds a BA in Accounting from Buena Vista College and an Executive MBA from the University of Iowa.
Michael started his career with John Deere in 1972 as a machinist, moving into management roles in Ottumwa, Horicon, WI, Brazil and Augusta, GA. While with John Deere he chaired the company's business council of manufacturing operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, China, Italy and Germany. Michael retired from John Deere in 2005. He then went on to become COO of Husky Injection Molding in Toronto and Luxembourg for three years, fully retiring and moving back to Iowa to be closer to family.
Michael enjoyed spending time with his grandsons watching them participate in various sports. When Michael, and his wife, Kay, were not in Iowa they spent time living in Las Vegas where he enjoyed the weather and playing blackjack.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; three sons, Robert (Bethany) Evitts of Urbandale, Marc Shirley of Eddyville and Derrick Shirley of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Tanner and Austen Evitts; his mother, Pat Evitts; four brothers, John Evitts of Ottumwa, Daniel (Jane) Evitts of Schaumburg, IL, Christopher Evitts and David Evitts, both of Evans, CO: two sisters, Kathy (Craig) Williams of El Paso, TX, Anne (Mike) Wilkinson of Crystal Lake, IL; a sister-in-law, Joy Bramschreiber of Bloomfield; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Evitts and a son, Kevin Shirley.
His body has been cremated.
Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bloomfield with Pastor Mel Kendall officiating.
Visitation with the family present will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Life Hospice in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 7, 2019