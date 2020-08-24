1/1
Michael F. Vance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael F. Vance

Des Moines - Michael F. Vance "Big Mike" passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Mercy Hospice on August 16.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Rachel (Tangari); their sons, Michael (Angie) and Ben (Marissa); siblings: Debra (Paul) Dennis and James Vance; brother-in-law, Franco Tangari. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Joseph; parents, Charles and Dottie; and in-laws, Joseph and Rosaria Tangari.

A visitation will be held on September 5 at Merle Hay Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be given to his family.

Rachel, Michael, and Ben would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Farrell, the Mercy ICU nurses, and the MercyOne Hospice nurses for the amazing care/compassion they provided Mike in his final days.

Eternal rest and peace to you Big Mike, until we meet again.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved