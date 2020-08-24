Michael F. VanceDes Moines - Michael F. Vance "Big Mike" passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Mercy Hospice on August 16.Mike is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Rachel (Tangari); their sons, Michael (Angie) and Ben (Marissa); siblings: Debra (Paul) Dennis and James Vance; brother-in-law, Franco Tangari. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Joseph; parents, Charles and Dottie; and in-laws, Joseph and Rosaria Tangari.A visitation will be held on September 5 at Merle Hay Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be given to his family.Rachel, Michael, and Ben would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Farrell, the Mercy ICU nurses, and the MercyOne Hospice nurses for the amazing care/compassion they provided Mike in his final days.Eternal rest and peace to you Big Mike, until we meet again.