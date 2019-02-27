|
Michael Faber
Winterset - Michael Faber, 63, died February 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Ochiltree Funeral Service, with family present to receive friends during this time. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at the Word of Life Family Church, Winterset. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forever Home Dog Rescue (foreverhomedogs.com) and online condolences may be left for the family at ochiltree.com.
Michael David Faber was born June 21, 1955, in Owatonna, Minnesota; the son of Robert and Beatrice (Sladek) Faber. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1973 and received an Associate's Degree in Horticulture from DMAAC. He married Donna Wright and to this union his three children were born. Later, he married Debra Elliott on October 10, 2010, at Candle Lit Way Chapel in Dallas Center.
Michael worked in lawn care and nursery management all of his 40-year horticulture career; having worked with various companies in and around Des Moines.
He was a member of the Word of Life Family Church. He enjoyed reading, gardening and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a talent for picture perfect lawn care. He often joked that his and Debra's home had great curb appeal although they had no curb, as they lived in the country.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Faber of Winterset; three children, Jeremy Faber (Jennifer Spracklin) of Colorado Springs, CO, Melissa (Jason) Pritchard, of Grimes, and James Faber (Whitney Pruett) of Charlotte, NC; a stepson, Brad Bathey of Ames; a sister, Ann (Rodney) McDonald of Trenton, MO; six grandchildren, Tanner, Emma, Caden and Connor Faber and Maddox and Carly Bea Pritchard, extended family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019