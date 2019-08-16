Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fiori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Fiori


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Fiori Obituary
Michael Fiori

Des Moines - Michael R. Fiori, age 25, of Des Moines passed away on August 14, 2019. A funeral service for Mikey will be held 10:30 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday, August 16, 2019 also at the funeral home.

Mikey was born March 12, 1994 in Des Moines, to Rob and Shari Fiori. He graduated from North Polk High school in 2012, and was employed at Hicklin Power Sports.

Mikey will be dearly missed. He is survived by his parents Rob and Shari, brothers Noah and Max, sister Kailey (Lance) Keltner, nephew Easton Keltner, and Grandma Connie Rauenhorst.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A-Heinz 57 in DeSoto, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left for Mikey at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now