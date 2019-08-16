|
Michael Fiori
Des Moines - Michael R. Fiori, age 25, of Des Moines passed away on August 14, 2019. A funeral service for Mikey will be held 10:30 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday, August 16, 2019 also at the funeral home.
Mikey was born March 12, 1994 in Des Moines, to Rob and Shari Fiori. He graduated from North Polk High school in 2012, and was employed at Hicklin Power Sports.
Mikey will be dearly missed. He is survived by his parents Rob and Shari, brothers Noah and Max, sister Kailey (Lance) Keltner, nephew Easton Keltner, and Grandma Connie Rauenhorst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A-Heinz 57 in DeSoto, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 16, 2019